Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.68 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.91.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
