Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 78,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $32,843.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,460.72. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,794 shares of company stock valued at $661,338. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

