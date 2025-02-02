Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $973,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 379,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

