Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 333.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 667,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,261 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SCHG stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
