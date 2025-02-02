Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 186.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.34.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $15,129,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $211.39 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

