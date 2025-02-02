Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 11,682 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,098,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IUSB opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

