Value Stocks To Research – February 02nd

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Rigetti Computing, Atlassian, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are viewed as undervalued by investors based on various financial metrics, such as low price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, or high dividend yield. Value investing involves selecting stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value, with the belief that their prices will eventually rise to reflect their true worth. Investors who focus on value stocks often seek opportunities for long-term growth and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.29. 38,747,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,541,316. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.12.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 59,011,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,039,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 200,431,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,702,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

TEAM traded up $39.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.78. 8,323,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,866. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $324.37. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.39. 5,439,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,255. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $381.48 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

