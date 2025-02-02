VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Stock Position Reduced by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS XMPT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.