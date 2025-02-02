VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the December 31st total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAPP. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 1,134.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 490,316 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DAPP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 359,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

