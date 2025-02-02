VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2067 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,937 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

