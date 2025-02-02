VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

