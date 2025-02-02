VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of ITM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 426,709 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.