VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 426,709 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.