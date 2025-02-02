VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

