VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 0.6% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after buying an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,253,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,081,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

