VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $184.15 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.