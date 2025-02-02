VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 3.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.33 and its 200-day moving average is $244.50. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $184.15 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

