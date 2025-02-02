Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $172.34 and a one year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

