Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 279,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10,440.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 189,180 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 322,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 177,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 87,327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

