Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

