Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $418.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.78 and its 200-day moving average is $392.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $317.59 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

