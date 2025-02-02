Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VONG opened at $105.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.