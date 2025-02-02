Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 10.3% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $44,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.