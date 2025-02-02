Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Cut by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $291.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.95.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.