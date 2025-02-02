VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 92,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,998,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in VeriSign by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 62,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,391.51. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $215.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $217.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

