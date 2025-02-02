Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.11.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total value of $595,428.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,155.96. The trade was a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $321,642.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,958.66. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,570. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $287.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $296.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

