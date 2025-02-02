Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,756,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 644,761 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 857,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,439.20. This trade represents a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.