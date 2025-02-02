VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 554.2% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in VersaBank in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of VersaBank stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 188,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $449.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. VersaBank had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0177 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

