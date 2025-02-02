Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Acquires £22,000 in Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,278.36).

Vianet Group Stock Performance

LON VNET opened at GBX 88.35 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company has a market capitalization of £26.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.97. Vianet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.74).

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vianet Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 earnings per share for the current year.

Vianet Group Cuts Dividend

About Vianet Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.