VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after buying an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,602 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 370,502 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

