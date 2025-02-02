Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.