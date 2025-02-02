Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Viomi Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
