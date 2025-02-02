Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – January 31st

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, GameStop, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to investments in companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, or distribution of virtual reality technology and products. These stocks are tied to the growing industry of virtual reality, which includes hardware, software, and content creation for immersive VR experiences. Investors may purchase virtual reality stocks to capitalize on the potential growth and innovation within the virtual reality market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $7.81 on Friday, reaching $694.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,858,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,483,222. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $387.10 and a 1 year high of $710.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.00 and its 200 day moving average is $564.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,361. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.45. 783,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,460. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. 2,272,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,058. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $252.30. 165,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,082. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

