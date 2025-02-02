Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.27.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

