VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 253,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,648,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 237.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 210,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 136,783.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 136,783 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 1,400,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

