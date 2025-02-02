Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -255.17%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

