Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 106,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 46,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

