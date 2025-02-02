Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Short Interest Update

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC remained flat at $15.60 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Wabash National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.91%.

In other news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Wabash National by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

