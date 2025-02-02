Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 186 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

