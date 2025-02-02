Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.