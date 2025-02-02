Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

