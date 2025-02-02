Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 34 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

MPWR stock opened at $637.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

