Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Up 23.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shot up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 101,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 58,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Walker River Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.
Walker River Resources Company Profile
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
