Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Up 23.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shot up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 101,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 58,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Walker River Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.