Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,378 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,177 shares of company stock worth $12,649,328 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

