Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Get Dover alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

DOV stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. Dover has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,945,000 after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.