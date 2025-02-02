Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $11.23. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 49,953 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 12.93%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,187.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 198,288 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,815 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

