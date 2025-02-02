Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $11.23. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 49,953 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 12.93%.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
