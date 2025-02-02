Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,790 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 211.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average is $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

