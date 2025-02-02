Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

