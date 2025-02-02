Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.8% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $571.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $550.40 and its 200 day moving average is $509.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $15,357,560 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

