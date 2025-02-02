Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $133,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,480. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $72.79 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

