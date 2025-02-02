Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

WST stock opened at $341.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.42 and its 200 day moving average is $314.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.