WFA Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 5,375 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,291 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

